Japan has 59 new coronavirus cases: NHK

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Mar 11 2020, 08:51am ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2020, 09:31am ist
Japan had 59 new cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday, the biggest one-day rise since the start of the outbreak, public broadcaster NHK said.

Total infections have risen to 1,278 cases, including 696 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and 14 returnees on charter flights from China, according to NHK data. One new infection was reported early on Wednesday, in the western prefecture of Hyogo.

Japan has now seen 19 deaths from the virus, including seven from the cruise ship, the public broadcaster said.

