Japan: Pharmacists to be allowed to administer vaccine?

Japan looking into allowing pharmacists to administer coronavirus vaccines

Public is dissatisfied with progress in the inoculation campaign

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • May 19 2021, 09:28 ist
  • updated: May 19 2021, 09:28 ist
Passersby wearing protective face masks walk under the street decoration of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Credit: Reuters Photo

Japan's health ministry is looking into allowing pharmacists to administer novel coronavirus vaccines, a government spokesman said on Wednesday, at a time when voter polls have shown public dissatisfaction with progress in the inoculation campaign. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Japan
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Who is behind the global surge in single-use plastic?

Who is behind the global surge in single-use plastic?

How this Karnataka district avoids Covid-19 deaths

How this Karnataka district avoids Covid-19 deaths

Ceasefire still elusive in Israel-Gaza conflict

Ceasefire still elusive in Israel-Gaza conflict

DH Toon | Kerala swearing-in to have 500 despite Covid

DH Toon | Kerala swearing-in to have 500 despite Covid

Fragrance expert helps Covid patients learn to smell

Fragrance expert helps Covid patients learn to smell

What happens if you leave junk in space?

What happens if you leave junk in space?

 