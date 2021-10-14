Japan PM dissolves lower house for October 31 election

Japan PM Kishida dissolves lower house for October 31 national election

The last lower house election was held in 2017 under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

AP
AP, Tokyo,
  • Oct 14 2021, 13:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2021, 13:36 ist
Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Credit: Reuters Photo

Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dissolved the lower house of parliament Thursday, paving the way for October 31 national elections.

Kishida says he is seeking the public's mandate for his policies after being elected by parliament as prime minister only 10 days ago to replace Yoshihide Suga.

Tadamori Oshima, the speaker of the house, announced the dissolution of the more powerful of the two parliamentary chambers at a plenary session.

The last lower house election was held in 2017 under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. 

