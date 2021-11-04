Japan PM Kishida to consider acting as foreign minister

Japan PM Kishida says will consider acting as foreign minister until new cabinet formed

Kishida has tapped Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi for the No.2 post in the ruling party

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Nov 04 2021, 07:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2021, 07:28 ist
Fumio Kishida. Credit: AFP Photo

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that he was considering acting as foreign minister himself until a new cabinet was formed later this month, as the incumbent foreign minister was set to take over a key ruling party post.

Kishida has tapped Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi for the No.2 post in the ruling party, a powerful role that includes shaping policy.

The party will convene an executive board meeting later on Thursday to confirm that appointment.

Japan
Fumio Kishida
World news

