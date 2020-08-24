'Japan PM Abe getting treatment for chronic illness'

Japan PM Shinzo Abe's getting treatment for chronic illness, not a check-up: Report

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Aug 24 2020, 08:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2020, 08:37 ist
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) in Tokyo. Credit: AFP

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has visited the hospital because he is getting treatment for chronic illness and not for a medical check-up, Nippon TV cited multiple unidentified government and ruling party sources as saying on Monday.

A motorcade carrying Abe arrived at a Tokyo hospital on Monday morning, his second visit in a week. The premier will receive the results of last week's check-up, several local media reported.

Abe is scheduled to go to his office Monday afternoon, the Nippon TV report said.

Japan
Shinzo Abe
Liberal Democratic Party

