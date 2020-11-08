Japan PM Suga congratulates Joe Biden on election win

Japan PM Suga congratulates Joe Biden on election win

He said he looked forward to working with the new administration to further strengthen the alliance between the two countries

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Nov 08 2020, 11:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 11:52 ist
Japan PM Yoshihide Suga. Credit: Reuters Photo

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga congratulated Joe Biden on Sunday for winning the US presidential election, saying he looked forward to working with the new administration to further strengthen the alliance between the two countries.

Also Read: Modi congratulates Biden, Harris as India reaches out to new regime in White House

"Warm congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris," Suga wrote on Twitter. "I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the Japan-US Alliance and ensure peace, freedom and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond."

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Yoshihide Suga
US Presidential Elections 2020
USA
Joe Biden
Kamala Harris

What's Brewing

Remembrance of drives past

Remembrance of drives past

Dancing the dilemmas away

Dancing the dilemmas away

'God Bless America': World media react to Biden's win

'God Bless America': World media react to Biden's win

Brewing a craft

Brewing a craft

A ravaged earth and the long wait for relief

A ravaged earth and the long wait for relief

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

DH Toon | US elections and a 'filthy' defeat

DH Toon | US elections and a 'filthy' defeat

 