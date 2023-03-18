Japan PM vows to raise childcare leave benefits

Japan PM vows to raise childcare leave benefits amid plunging birth rate

The prime minister also pledged to provide benefits to freelancers and self-employed workers

IANS
IANS, Tokyo,
  • Mar 18 2023, 11:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 11:22 ist
Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has vowed to increase childcare leave benefits in a bid to reverse the country's plummeting birth rate.

Kishida told a press conference on Friday that the next six to seven years will be Japan's last chance to reverse its declining birth trend, noting that his administration will carry out unprecedented measures as a top priority to turn the situation around.

Kishida said the government will provide assistance to employers to encourage their male staff to take childcare leave. Only about 14 per cent of eligible male workers in Japan took parental leave in 2021, while the government aims to raise the figure to 50 per cent in three years.

Also Read: Japan PM Fumio Kishida says it's 'now or never' to stop country's shrinking population

The prime minister also pledged to provide benefits to freelancers and self-employed workers who stand to lose income after the birth of a baby.

The number of babies born in Japan in 2022 slipped to a record low, falling under 8,00,000 for the first time since records began in 1899. The drop comes much earlier than the government expected.

Kishida said his administration will reveal the new scheme's outline along with its policy package in June.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Japan
Fumio Kishida
Birth rate

Related videos

What's Brewing

The bohemian look: Where more is better

The bohemian look: Where more is better

Doll up your homes

Doll up your homes

K'taka: Tobacco packaging generates 23K tn annual waste

K'taka: Tobacco packaging generates 23K tn annual waste

‘My family broke my relationships thrice’

‘My family broke my relationships thrice’

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

 