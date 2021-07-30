Japan proposes adding four regions to Covid emergency

Japan proposes adding four regions to Covid-19 emergency

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jul 30 2021, 05:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2021, 05:34 ist

Japan's government on Friday proposed states of emergency in three prefectures near Olympic host city Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka, a cabinet minister said, as Covid-19 cases spike to records around the country.

An existing state of emergency for Tokyo should be extended to Aug. 31, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a panel of experts, who are expected to sign off on the proposal.

The Japanese capital announced a record 3,865 daily infections on Thursday, up from 3,177 a day earlier. Daily cases nationwide topped 10,000 for the first time, domestic media reported.

