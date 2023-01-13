Japan prosecutors indict Yamagami for murder of ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Japan indicts Yamagami for murder of ex-PM Shinzo Abe

Tetsuya Yamagami (centre) is detained near the site of gunshots in Nara, western Japan Friday, July 8, 2022. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Japanese prosecutors on Friday indicted the man suspected of killing former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Yomiuri newspaper reported.

Nara District Public Prosecutors Office indicted Tetsuya Yamagami, 42, on murder charges as well as for violating gun laws after concluding a roughly six-month psychiatric evaluation, the report said.

In a crime that shocked the world, Yamagami had been arrested on the spot on July 8 after allegedly shooting Abe with a handmade gun while the former premier was giving a speech at an election campaign in the western city of Nara.

He reportedly held a grudge against the controversial Unification Church for impoverishing his family as it persuaded his mother to donate around 100 million yen ($774,700), and blamed Abe for promoting the religious organisation.

($1 = 129.0800 yen)

