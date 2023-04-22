Japan's military on alert fearing North Korean missile

Japan puts military on alert fearing North Korean missile

Pyongyang said this week that it was ready to launch its first military spy satellite, which would require firing a long-range projectile

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Apr 22 2023, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 15:47 ist
Japan's Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada. Credit: AFP Photo

Japan ordered its military Saturday to prepare to shoot down a North Korean ballistic missile after Pyongyang said this week it was ready to launch its first military spy satellite.

Placing the satellite into orbit would require a long-range projectile, which North Korea is banned from launching as the United Nations views such exercises as tests of ballistic missile technology.

On Saturday Japanese minister Yasukazu Hamada told the country's Self-Defense Forces "there is a possibility of ordering destructive measures against ballistic missiles and others", according to a statement from the ministry of defence.

Also Read | North Korea lambasts G7, says its nuclear weapons are 'stark reality'

Hamada instructed troops to "implement measures necessary to limit damage in the event of a ballistic missile falling".

He ordered preparations for the deployment of destroyers equipped with SM-3 missile interceptors, as well as military units in the southern prefecture of Okinawa that can operate Patriot PAC-3 missiles.

G7 foreign ministers meeting in Japan on Tuesday demanded North Korea refrain from any further ballistic missile tests following a spate of launches this year.

The group of rich nations also warned Pyongyang against carrying out an expected nuclear weapons test and said there would be a "robust" response if it did not comply.

A week ago Pyongyang said it had successfully tested a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, hailing it as a breakthrough for the country's nuclear counterattack capabilities.

