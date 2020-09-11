Japan to look for better ways to fight missile attacks

Japan says will look for better ways to counter missile attacks

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Sep 11 2020, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 16:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: File Photo

Japan's National Security Council (NSC) on Friday said Japan needs to consider better ways to deter missile attacks and pledged to formulate a new national security strategy by the end of the year.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe directed the NSC to look at ways to deter threats ranging from North Korean ballistic missiles, to cruise missiles, stealth aircraft and drones deployed by other adversaries. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party asked the NSC to consider allowing the country's military to target enemy bases to halt missile attacks.

"There is a question of whether intercepting attacks alone is sufficient to protect peace, lives and people's livelihoods," the NSC, which is headed by Abe, said in a statement.

Japan
Missile
NSC
Shinzo Abe

