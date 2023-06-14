Japan Self Defence Force member arrested after shooting

A teenaged male member of the Japanese Self-Defence Forces was arrested after he allegedly fired a rifle and injured three fellow personnel at a military shooting range in the city of Gifu, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.
Also Read | 2 dead, another injured in shooting involving cop in Kansas City in US
At least one of the injured people is in critical condition, NHK said, adding there are no reports of civilian casualties.
An earlier NHK report said several Self Defence Force members may have died.
Shootings are extremely rare in Japan, where gun ownership is tightly regulated and anyone seeking to own a gun must go through a rigorous vetting process.
