Japan space agency rocket engine explodes during test

A rocket engine exploded during a test in Japan on Friday, but there were no injuries in the incident, an official at Japan's Education, Science and Technology Ministry said.
The explosion of the Epsilon S engine at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) testing site in northern Japan is a further blow to the country's space ambitions, following a series of failures earlier this year.
The explosion took place about a minute into the test of the second stage engine, the official said.
Also read | Toilet limits for transgender women 'unacceptable': Japan SC
Television footage showed flames shooting out the side of a testing facility before the whole small building was engulfed in flames and the roof blew off.
Japan's space programme has suffered a number of setbacks recently, including failure of its medium-lift rocket on its debut flight in March, when second-stage engine did not ignite as planned. Another launch was aborted a month earlier.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine
SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look
Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband
Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India
PM Modi conferred with France's highest honour
Chandrayaan-3 launch today: What will it do