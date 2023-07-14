Japan space agency rocket engine explodes during test

Japan space agency rocket engine explodes during test

The explosion took place about a minute into the test of the second stage engine, an official said.

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jul 14 2023, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 11:48 ist
Japan's national flag. Credit: Reuters Photo

 A rocket engine exploded during a test in Japan on Friday, but there were no injuries in the incident, an official at Japan's Education, Science and Technology Ministry said.

The explosion of the Epsilon S engine at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) testing site in northern Japan is a further blow to the country's space ambitions, following a series of failures earlier this year.

The explosion took place about a minute into the test of the second stage engine, the official said.

Also read | Toilet limits for transgender women 'unacceptable': Japan SC

Television footage showed flames shooting out the side of a testing facility before the whole small building was engulfed in flames and the roof blew off.

Japan's space programme has suffered a number of setbacks recently, including failure of its medium-lift rocket on its debut flight in March, when second-stage engine did not ignite as planned. Another launch was aborted a month earlier. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Japan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

PM Modi conferred with France's highest honour

PM Modi conferred with France's highest honour

Chandrayaan-3 launch today: What will it do

Chandrayaan-3 launch today: What will it do

 