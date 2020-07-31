Japan struggles with coronavirus surge

AP
AP, Tokyo,
  • Jul 31 2020, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 23:02 ist
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike speaks during a press conference at the Metropolitan Government Office. Credit: AP Photo

Japanese leaders are grappling with how to contain flareups in coronavirus cases while trying to avoid shutdowns that might push the economy deeper into recession.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said the confirmed number of new cases hit a daily record of 463 on Friday, up nearly 100 from Thursday's 367.

Nationwide, cases have recently topped 1,000 a day, and some areas that had avoided any cases at all, such as Iwate prefecture in the northeast and Sado island off the Japan Sea coast, have confirmed cases.

Koike says, “You might have plans or events for summer, but unfortunately this summer will be different from last summer. We cannot loosen our grips on (anti-infection) measures and I want to share this mindset with you all.”

Earlier this week, Koike asked bars and restaurants to close by 10 p.m. Legal limits on what the government can demand of the private sector and individuals mean authorities largely must rely on social pressure and persuasion to compel people to comply with anti-disease precautions.

Japan
COVID-19
Coronavirus

