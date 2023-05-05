Japanese police officer dies near PM Kishida's residence; suicide suspected

Japanese cop dies near PM's house; suicide suspected

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was not at the residence at the time

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo ,
  • May 05 2023, 08:10 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 08:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Japanese police officer died after being found shot in a toilet near the prime minister's residence early on Friday and police were investigating a potential suicide, multiple media outlets reported.

The 25-year-old officer of the Metropolitan Police Department's riot police was found bleeding inside the toilet of a guard station early on Friday and was taken to hospital but was soon pronounced dead, public broadcaster NHK said.

Also Read | Fumio Kishida plans to visit Yoon Suk Yeol in South Korea before G7

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is currently stopping by in Singapore on his way back to Japan from an Africa tour, was not at the residence at the time.

Yusuke Takayama, an official with the Metropolitan Police Department said the police are "investigating the details" of the case, news agency Kyodo reported.

