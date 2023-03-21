Japan PM heading to Ukraine for talks with Zelenskyy

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida heading to Ukraine for talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kishida, who is to chair the Group of Seven summit in May, is the only G-7 leader who hasn't visited Ukraine till date

AP
AP, Tokyo,
  • Mar 21 2023, 09:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 09:04 ist
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in India. Credit: PTI Photo

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is heading to Kyiv early Tuesday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Japan's public television NHK showed Kishida riding a train from Poland heading to Kyiv. Kishida's surprise trip to Ukraine comes just hours after he met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Kishida, who is to chair the Group of Seven summit in May, is the only G-7 leader who hasn't visited Ukraine and was under pressure to do so at home.

Japan has been in step with other G-7 nations in sanctioning Russia and supporting Ukraine over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Kishida is expected to offer continuing support for Ukraine when he meets with Zelenskyy.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Japan
Ukraine
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
G7
Fumio Kishida

Related videos

What's Brewing

A 'disturbing' find on remote island: plastic rocks

A 'disturbing' find on remote island: plastic rocks

Falling trade numbers are not a good sign

Falling trade numbers are not a good sign

Study finds mechanisms behind new Covid strains

Study finds mechanisms behind new Covid strains

DH Toon | Starc's fifer hurts India in 2nd ODI

DH Toon | Starc's fifer hurts India in 2nd ODI

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch to marry for 5th time at 92

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch to marry for 5th time at 92

TV screens at Patna railway station show porn video

TV screens at Patna railway station show porn video

 