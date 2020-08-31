'Japan policy setting to be stable amid Abe quitting'

Japan's policy setting to remain stable in wake of Shinzo Abe's resignation: Fitch ratings

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 31 2020, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2020, 12:16 ist
The Fitch Ratings logo is seen at their offices. Credit: Reuters Photo

Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings said on Monday that Japan's policy setting is likely to remain stable in the wake of the resignation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe announced on Friday he was resigning because of poor health, as his protracted battle with ulcerative colitis brought to an end his tenure as Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

Fitch said its baseline remained that a new leader in Japan will not usher in significant policy changes and it anticipated that putting public debt on a "sustainable trajectory" will remain a core policy goal for the nation.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Japan
Shinzo Abe

What's Brewing

What happened in Portland? Here's what we know

What happened in Portland? Here's what we know

Dermatology has a problem with skin colour

Dermatology has a problem with skin colour

DH Toon | 'Had nothing to talk of, but then I saw you'

DH Toon | 'Had nothing to talk of, but then I saw you'

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

 