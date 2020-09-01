Japan's LDP agree to slimmed-down voting for leader

Japan's ruling party agrees to slimmed-down version of leadership vote

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo ,
  • Sep 01 2020, 11:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 11:00 ist
A view shows a general council meeting of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) at its headquarters in Tokyo. Credit: AFP Photo

The general council of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) decided unanimously on Tuesday that the next leader would be chosen in a simplified rather than full-scale format in the interest of speed, a senior party executive said.

A full-scale leadership race would take two months to prepare and would affect budget and coronavirus-related policy-making, LDP General Council Chairman Shunichi Suzuki told reporters in a briefing after the general council meeting.

The party's leader will almost certainly become prime minister because of its majority in the lower house of parliament. The new leader will replace Shinzo Abe, who abruptly announced on Friday he was stepping down for health reasons.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Japan
Liberal Democratic Party
Tokyo
Shinzo Abe

What's Brewing

250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

Ice sheets tracking worst-case climate scenarios

Ice sheets tracking worst-case climate scenarios

Scientists are giving themselves DIY Covid-19 vaccines

Scientists are giving themselves DIY Covid-19 vaccines

The Lead: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Congress' crisis

The Lead: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Congress' crisis

DH Toon | 'Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time'

DH Toon | 'Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time'

 