Japan's Motegi to decide to run in party leader race

Japan's Toshimitsu Motegi to decide whether to run in party leadership race for Abe's successor

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Sep 01 2020, 08:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 08:55 ist
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday he planned to decide "in 24 hours" whether to run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election to select Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's successor.

Abe announced on Friday he was resigning because of poor health, his long-running battle with ulcerative colitis ending his tenure as Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

The president of the LDP is virtually assured of being prime minister because of the party's majority in parliament's lower house.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Japan
Shinzo Abe
Toshimitsu Motegi

What's Brewing

250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

Ice sheets tracking worst-case climate scenarios

Ice sheets tracking worst-case climate scenarios

Scientists are giving themselves DIY Covid-19 vaccines

Scientists are giving themselves DIY Covid-19 vaccines

The Lead: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Congress' crisis

The Lead: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Congress' crisis

DH Toon | 'Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time'

DH Toon | 'Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time'

 