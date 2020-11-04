Joe Biden believes he is 'on track' to win US election

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday asserted that he's on track to "win this election" as all eyes are on the outcome in Midwestern battleground states.

"Keep the faith guys. We are going to win this (election)," 77-year-old Biden told a crowd in his hometown of Delaware.

When last reports came in Biden had received 237 electoral college votes as against 213 of incumbent President Donald Trump of the Republican Party.

For latest updates on the US Presidential Elections 2020, click here

"We knew this was gonna go long. But who knew we were gonna go into tomorrow morning maybe even longer. But look we feel good about where we are. We really do. I’m here to tell you tonight we believe we’re on track to win this election," Biden said in a speech in the wee hours of Wednesday.

In addition to winning the traditional Democratic stronghold States like California, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Washington and Maryland, Biden surprised many the counting trends in Arizona, a Republican stronghold, where he was projected to win.

However, as against the latest opinion polls, he was trailing behind in some of the key battleground states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. He was projected to be defeated in Florida, Georgia and Ohio. His campaign insisted that things might change.

"We knew because of the mail-in voting this would take longer than usual. ... it ain’t over until every ballot is counted. Every vote is counted,” Biden said in his short speech.

"We’re confident about Arizona. That’s a turnaround. We also just won Minnesota. And we’re still in the game in Georgia. We’re feeling really good about Wisconsin and Michigan. And by the way it’s going to take time to count the votes but we’re going to win Pennsylvania,” he said.

US Election 2020 Live Updates on DH

"It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won the election, that’s the decision of the American people," he said.

Meanwhile, President Trump tweeted that he will soon make a statement as he alleged that the opposition was trying to "STEAL" the Election.

"I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!" 74-year-old Trump tweeted.

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!” he added.

Also read: Twitter flags Trump's 'election stealing' tweet, labels it misleading

Minutes later, Twitter hid Trump's post about attempts to steal the election, terming it as "misleading about an election."

A message under the tweet said, "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.."