Joe Biden expected to name Linda Thomas-Greenfield UN ambassador

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to name Linda Thomas-Greenfield as US ambassador to the United Nations, media outlets reported Sunday, citing Democratic sources close to Biden.

The appointment of Thomas-Greenfield, a Black woman who held a top diplomatic post in the administration of former President Barack Obama, was intended to restore morale and help fulfil Biden's pledge to choose a diverse Cabinet, Axios, which first broke the news, reported.

Also read: 'Something very historical': Push for diverse Biden Cabinet

Thomas-Greenfield is the "leading contender" for the job, CNN reported.

Thomas-Greenfield served as the US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa under Obama, from 2013 to 2017. She led US policy toward sub-Saharan Africa during tumultuous events such as the massive Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

After leaving the State Department, Thomas-Greenfield took a senior leadership position at former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright's global strategy company, Albright Stonebridge Group. She is currently on leave from the company, according to her page on its website.