Biden ready to run in 2024, says US first lady

Joe Biden ready to run in 2024, says US first lady

Although Biden has long said that it's his intention to seek reelection, he has yet to make it official

AP
AP, Nairobi,
  • Feb 25 2023, 05:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 05:59 ist
US First Lady Jill Biden (L) and President Joe Biden (R). Credit: Reuters File Photo

US first lady Jill Biden gave one of the clearest indications yet that President Joe Biden will run for a second term, telling The Associated Press in an exclusive interview on Friday that there's “pretty much” nothing left to do but figure out the time and place for the announcement.

Although Biden has long said that it's his intention to seek reelection, he has yet to make it official, and he's struggled to dispel questions about whether he's too old to continue serving as president. Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term.

“He says he's not done," the first lady said in Nairobi, the second and final stop of her five-day trip to Africa. "He's not finished what he's started. And that's what's important.”

She added: “How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?”

Also Read | Biden says Russia treaty suspension 'big mistake'

Biden aides have said an announcement is likely to come in April, after the first fundraising quarter ends, which is around the time that President Barack Obama officially launched his reelection campaign.

The first lady has long been described as a key figure in Biden's orbit as he plans his future.

“Because I'm his wife,” she laughed.

But she brushed off the question about whether she has the deciding vote on whether the president runs for reelection.

“Of course he'll listen to me, because we're a married couple," she said. But, she added later, “he makes up his own mind, believe me.”

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Joe Biden
Jill Biden
United States
US news
World news

What's Brewing

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

End this war, Mr Putin

End this war, Mr Putin

DH Toon | Disposable heroes

DH Toon | Disposable heroes

Why the blue tick doesn’t stick

Why the blue tick doesn’t stick

371 bird species sighted in K'taka in all-India survey

371 bird species sighted in K'taka in all-India survey

 