Joe Biden says he is 'honored' that Americans have chosen him

Democrat Joe Biden said on Saturday he was honored that Americans have chosen him to be their president and said it was now time to heal divisions left by the election campaign and unite as a country.

"I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted," Biden said on Twitter.

"With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal."

