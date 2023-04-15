Biden says he will run for re-election in 2024

Joe Biden says he will run for re-election in 2024

This is a developing story

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 15 2023, 05:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 05:05 ist

US President Joe Biden said on Friday he has decided to run for a second term and would announce his campaign "relatively soon." 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Joe Biden
United States
US news
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Soon, a polite, empathetic bot for therapy

Soon, a polite, empathetic bot for therapy

Lookbook for summer

Lookbook for summer

How they predict rain and shine

How they predict rain and shine

Covid surge: Time to be cautious again

Covid surge: Time to be cautious again

Dutch to allow euthanasia for under-12s

Dutch to allow euthanasia for under-12s

'Super thief' who inspired 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye' held

'Super thief' who inspired 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye' held

JUICE mission to explore Jupiter’s icy moons

JUICE mission to explore Jupiter’s icy moons

Is Mumbai street food Vada Pav a truly Indian food?

Is Mumbai street food Vada Pav a truly Indian food?

Endangered Rufous-necked Hornbill spotted in Kalimpong

Endangered Rufous-necked Hornbill spotted in Kalimpong

 