Joe Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania, Georgia as nation awaits a winner

Joe Biden stood on the cusp of the presidency Friday, seizing a lead over President Donald Trump in both Pennsylvania and Georgia and drawing ever closer to securing the 270 electoral votes needed to lay claim to the White House.

Biden, who has 253 electoral votes, pulled ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania by about 5,600 votes Friday morning. If his lead holds — and it is expected to — the state’s 20 electoral votes would vault him past the threshold to win the election.

Biden had already begun to project the image of a man preparing to assume the mantle of office, meeting on Thursday with his economic and health advisers to be briefed on the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking briefly to reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden urged the public to show a “little patience” as the vote-counting in battleground states continued.

“Democracy,” he said, “can sometimes be messy.”

Biden’s appeal to let the process play out contrasted with that of Trump, who took the lectern in the White House briefing room to falsely claim that the election was riddled with fraud, as part of an elaborate coast-to-coast conspiracy by Democrats, the news media and Silicon Valley to deny him a second term.

As the number of outstanding ballots slowly dwindled, Trump was left increasingly with only legal challenges to forestall defeat, while Biden was betting on the steady accumulation of mail-in ballots to keep him on top in Pennsylvania. Georgia, which has not elected a Democrat since Bill Clinton in 1992, was headed for a photo finish that could supply an extra cushion of electoral votes to Biden.

Inside the candidates’ campaign war rooms, staffers were briefed by their field operations to see where the outstanding votes were and how they would break for the candidates.

In Georgia, Biden’s total vaulted above Trump’s around 5 a.m., giving the former vice president a 917-vote lead.

But if the eastern battlegrounds were trending toward Biden, the Trump campaign drew some comfort from the West.

In Arizona, the continuing count whittled Biden’s early lead in the state to roughly 47,000 votes. After a delay in counting the remaining ballots from Maricopa County early Thursday, election officials continued to plow through tens of thousands of ballots from Phoenix and its sprawling suburbs. In Nevada, Biden clung to a lead of more than 11,000, with absentee ballots left to count in vote-rich Clark County, which includes Las Vegas.

Still, Biden’s victory in the Midwestern battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin put him in a strong position, with multiple paths to victory, depending on what happens in the states yet to be called. Trump needed a victory in Pennsylvania.

The process was agonizing for partisans on both sides, though for the most part, fears of widespread unrest did not materialize. Officials reported few instances of problems with the vote-counting process.

The candidates’ differing reactions hinted at how they are likely to handle the coming days and weeks as the counting gives way to legal challenges, calls for recounts and a potentially turbulent transition.

Biden’s pivot to policy issues seemed intended to create an air of inevitability about his victory. His briefing on the pandemic was a reminder that the United States recorded a record 121,200 new infections Thursday.

Joe Biden took the lead over President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on Friday morning as Democrats grew increasingly confident that he would win the state and with it the presidency: The state’s 20 electoral votes would put Biden past the threshold for victory.

With the tallying Friday morning of about 31,000 votes from Philadelphia, which voted overwhelmingly for Biden, he pulled ahead of Trump by 5,587 votes.

Biden had steadily erased Trump’s early lead in the state — at one point, the president led by half a million votes — as ballots, mostly absentee and mail-in votes, were counted over the past few days. Most of the remaining uncounted votes in the state are in Democratic-leaning areas.

The “overwhelming majority” of the state’s remaining votes will be counted by Friday, Kathy Boockvar, the Pennsylvania secretary of state, told CNN, adding that the voter counters were “working incredibly hard.”

Biden currently has 253 electoral votes. Should he win Pennsylvania, he would pass the 270 votes needed to capture the White House.

On Thursday, Pennsylvania Democratic officials said their analysis of the uncounted votes gave them confidence that Biden would win the state by a substantial margin.

“We believe when the votes are counted, it’s pretty clear that Joe Biden’s going to be president of the United States, because he’s going to win Pennsylvania,” said state Sen. Sharif Street, the vice chair of the state Democratic Party.

Biden now leads Trump in Georgia, where the count continues

Joe Biden has pulled ahead of President Donald Trump by about 1,100 votes in Georgia, a state with 16 electoral votes where a win would bring the former vice president to 269, or within one electoral vote of the presidency.

If Biden were to win Georgia and then win Nevada or Arizona — both states in which he is leading — or Pennsylvania, where the continued counting of ballots is cutting into Trump’s advantage, he would become president-elect.

As the hours ticked by overnight and more ballots from Democratic strongholds in Georgia were counted, Biden steadily closed the gap with Trump. On Wednesday morning, about 60,000 votes separated the candidates in Georgia. By 3 a.m. Friday, that margin had narrowed to fewer than 700. Then under 500. And when a tally was released shortly before 5 a.m., Biden was in the lead.

While it is not clear how many votes are left to be counted, the latest official estimates suggested that it was 5,000 to 10,000.

Flipping Georgia, a state last won by a Democrat in 1992, and where Trump won by more than 200,000 votes four years ago, would represent a significant political shift this year, but the state has shown signs of trending blue. When Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016, he did so by 5 percentage points, a far slimmer margin than Republicans had enjoyed in previous presidential elections.

The candidates had been locked in a virtual dead heat for much of Thursday, with each controlling about 49.4% of the vote but with Trump maintaining a slight lead. As absentee ballots were counted early Friday, particularly in the Atlanta suburb of Clayton County, Biden continued to increase his lead.

Biden’s late surge in this year’s count, thanks to his dominance in Atlanta, Savannah and the increasingly Democratic-friendly suburbs around both, transformed the competition in a traditionally Republican-leaning state into one of the closest contests in the nation.

As the count narrowed and it appeared that the two candidates would be separated by the slimmest of margins, Democrats urged voters in the state to fix ballots that had been rejected because of invalid or missing signatures before the deadline Friday evening.

Those who voted absentee — a group that this year has been heavily Democratic — can check online to see whether election officials have accepted or rejected their ballots. Absentee ballots are often rejected when the voter forgets to sign or uses a signature that does not match the one on file with the state, in some cases because the filed signature is many years old. Election officials are supposed to contact voters in such cases but are not always able to do so.

Voters have until 5 p.m. Friday to submit an affidavit form to “cure” such ballots. With Georgia hanging in the balance as the last votes are counted, national Democrats — including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York — are amplifying the message in hopes of salvaging every vote possible.

Trump spurred near-record turnout in the rural southwestern parts of the state bordering Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, the white outer suburbs and small cities, and the Appalachian northwest, which touches deep-red Tennessee.

While Biden was powered by high turnout among Black voters in Atlanta, he also flipped some suburban white voters in the moderate suburban counties that ring the city.

At a drive-in rally in Atlanta last week, Biden said, “We win Georgia, we win everything.”