Joe Biden to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in in May

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in in Washington next month, the White House announced Thursday.

"President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Moon of the Republic of Korea to the White House in the second half of May," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Psaki said the two sides were "still finalizing the date."

The Moon visit will follow Biden's first face-to-face bilateral meeting with a foreign leader on Friday with Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Psaki said the Biden administration wants to "highlight the iron-clad US-South Korea alliance."