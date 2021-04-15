Joe Biden to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Joe Biden to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in in May

The two sides are reportedly still finalising the date

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Apr 15 2021, 23:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 23:27 ist
Biden (L) and Jae-in. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in in Washington next month, the White House announced Thursday.

"President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Moon of the Republic of Korea to the White House in the second half of May," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Read more: South Korea aims to fight Japan's Fukushima decision in world tribunal

Psaki said the two sides were "still finalizing the date."

The Moon visit will follow Biden's first face-to-face bilateral meeting with a foreign leader on Friday with Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Psaki said the Biden administration wants to "highlight the iron-clad US-South Korea alliance."

