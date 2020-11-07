Joe Biden vows presidential vote count will continue

Joe Biden vows presidential vote count will continue

He added that he would try to bridge the country's partisan divide

Reuters
Reuters, Delaware,
  • Nov 07 2020, 10:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 10:28 ist
US presidential candidate Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden vowed on Friday the vote count would continue as he took the lead in several battleground states and appeared poised to win the White House in the election, even as US President Donald Trump remained defiant about the results.

Also Read: Joe Biden on the cusp of presidency as counting goes on

"Your vote will be counted. I don't care how hard people try to stop it. I will not let it happen," Biden told reporters and aides. He added that he would try to bridge the country's partisan divide and attack major issues like the coronavirus pandemic.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

US Presidential Elections 2020
Joe Biden
USA
Vote
counting

What's Brewing

Georgia could leave US Senate control unclear till Jan

Georgia could leave US Senate control unclear till Jan

Happy birthday Kamal Haasan: An artiste par excellence

Happy birthday Kamal Haasan: An artiste par excellence

DH Toon | Biden nears poll victory; Trump claims fraud

DH Toon | Biden nears poll victory; Trump claims fraud

A letter to the US President, about the next 4 years

A letter to the US President, about the next 4 years

The greatest state of Pennsylvania. Also, not a state.

The greatest state of Pennsylvania. Also, not a state.

'Zoo monkeys prefer traffic noise to natural sounds'

'Zoo monkeys prefer traffic noise to natural sounds'

 