Joe Biden wins Connecticut's Democratic primary

Joe Biden has won Connecticut's Democratic presidential primary.

Biden defeated Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday's ballot. Sanders and Gabbard dropped out of the race months ago but didn't ask the secretary of the state's office to remove their names from the ballot.

Biden visited Connecticut in October, when he appeared at a fundraiser hosted by Democratic Governor Ned Lamont and his wife, Annie, at their home in Greenwich.

Biden was expected to visit the state in March for another fundraising event at a private home, but that was scrapped because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biden is set to be formally nominated as the Democratic presidential nominee at next week's Democratic National Convention. On Tuesday, he announced California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

In 2016, Connecticut went for Democrat Hillary Clinton over the Republican Trump by about 13 percentage points.