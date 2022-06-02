Joe Biden's approval pulls back from record low

Joe Biden's approval pulls back from record low, but he remains unpopular

The two-day national poll found that 52% of Americans disapprove of Biden's job performance

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jun 02 2022, 02:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 03:17 ist
Joe Biden. Credit: AFP file photo

US President Joe Biden's public approval rating rose six percentage points this week to 42%, rebounding from a week earlier when it sank to the lowest level of his presidency, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Wednesday found.

The two-day national poll found that 52% of Americans disapprove of Biden's job performance.

Biden's approval rating has been below 50% since August, raising alarms that his Democratic Party is on track to lose control of at least one chamber of Congress in the Nov. 8 midterm election.

Biden has been dogged this year by a surge in inflation, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine helping drive fuel prices higher and global supply chains still hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president's popularity within his own party rose to 78% from 72% the prior week. Only 12% of Republicans approve of his performance in office.

Biden's overall approval rating last week rivaled the lows of his predecessor, Donald Trump, whose popularity bottomed out at 33% in December 2017.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll is conducted online in English throughout the United States. The latest poll gathered responses from a total of 1,005 adults, including 435 Democrats and 371 Republicans. It has a credibility interval - a measure of precision - of four percentage points.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Joe Biden
United States
World news

What's Brewing

DH Toon | How to be on the news? Get summons from ED

DH Toon | How to be on the news? Get summons from ED

Why should judges retire at 65?

Why should judges retire at 65?

Study links complex tectonics with 1950 Assam quake

Study links complex tectonics with 1950 Assam quake

Double-decker bus made into classroom in Kerala school

Double-decker bus made into classroom in Kerala school

Bangladeshi woman swims to India to marry lover

Bangladeshi woman swims to India to marry lover

India beat Japan 1-0 to clinch Asia Cup bronze

India beat Japan 1-0 to clinch Asia Cup bronze

'My guru': UP Official puts Bin Laden's photo in office

'My guru': UP Official puts Bin Laden's photo in office

Remembering KK: 10 lesser-known facts about the singer

Remembering KK: 10 lesser-known facts about the singer

Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends: Report

Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends: Report

 