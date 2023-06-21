China slams Biden's 'dictator' comment on Xi Jinping

Joe Biden's 'dictator' comment on Xi Jinping seriously violates China's political dignity: Chinese foreign ministry

China expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jun 21 2023, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 15:25 ist
US President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. Credit: Reuters File Photo

US president Joe Biden calling Chinese president a "dictator" seriously violated china's political dignity and amounted to public political provocation, China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

China expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at the regular news conference.

Read more | Biden calls Chinese President Xi a 'dictator'

Biden made the remarks at a fundraiser in California on Tuesday, a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Xi on a trip to China that was aimed at easing tensions between the two countries.

