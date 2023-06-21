Joe Biden's 'dictator' comment on Xi Jinping seriously violates China's political dignity: Chinese foreign ministry

US president Joe Biden calling Chinese president a "dictator" seriously violated china's political dignity and amounted to public political provocation, China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
China expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at the regular news conference.
Biden calls Chinese President Xi a 'dictator'
Biden made the remarks at a fundraiser in California on Tuesday, a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Xi on a trip to China that was aimed at easing tensions between the two countries.
