Joe Biden's team, pushing quick stimulus deal, prepares for another recession

Advisers to President-elect Joe Biden are planning for the increasing likelihood that the United States economy is headed for a “double-dip” recession early next year. They are pushing for Democratic leaders in Congress to reach a quick stimulus deal with Senate Republicans, even if it falls short of the larger package Democrats have been seeking, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Until now, Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, have insisted that Republicans agree to a spending bill of $2 trillion or more, while Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, wants a much smaller package. The resulting impasse has threatened to delay additional economic aid until after Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Many of the president-elect’s advisers have become convinced that deteriorating economic conditions from the renewed surge in Covid-19 infections and the looming threat of millions of Americans losing jobless benefits in December amid a wave of evictions and foreclosures require more urgent action before year’s end. That could mean moving at least part of the way toward McConnell’s offer of a $500 billion package.

But top Democrats remain publicly adamant that Republicans need to move closer to their opening offer of $2.4 trillion. Biden, Pelosi and Schumer have given no public indication of how much they are willing to scale back their ambitions in order to reach a deal with McConnell, arguing that the Republican leader has not been willing to compromise.

“The Covid-19 pandemic and economic recession will not end without our help,” Pelosi and Schumer wrote in a letter this month, asking McConnell to resume negotiations. “It is essential that this bill have sufficient funding and delivers meaningful relief to the many Americans who are suffering.”

The economy returned to growth in the second half of this year after falling into a sharp and rapid recession. But sluggish retail sales growth in October, rising claims for unemployment insurance last week and a multiweek decline in employment and hours worked at small businesses nationwide have increased the odds that the economy could tip back into recession.