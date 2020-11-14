Johnson & Johnson, US govt expand pact to support next phase of Covid-19 vaccine R&D

Johnson & Johnson, US govt expand Covid-19 vaccine pact

  • Nov 14 2020, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2020, 21:57 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: Reuters

Johnson & Johnson and the US Department of Health and Human Services have expanded an agreement to support the next phase of Covid-19 vaccine candidate research and development, the company said on Saturday.

Under the agreement, the company will commit approximately $604 million and the HHS Department's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority will commit about $454 million to support the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial evaluating Janssen's investigational Covid-19 vaccine candidate as a single dose in up to 60,000 volunteers worldwide, the company said in a statement.

Johnson & Johnson
United States
Coronavirus vaccine

