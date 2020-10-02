JPMorgan says narrow Brexit trade deal likely

JPMorgan said on Friday it continued to think that a Brexit trade deal was more likely than not, though the substance of any deal would be narrow and come with a cost for the United Kingdom.
"We continue to think ... that a deal looks more likely than not," JPMorgan analyst Malcolm Barr said in a note to clients. "The cost of regulatory autonomy for the UK in terms of lost or more difficult access to EU markets looks set to be a high one."
Donald Trump tests Covid-19 positive: Here is how the world reacted
Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards
Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus
The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi
Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies
Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability