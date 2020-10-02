JPMorgan says narrow Brexit trade deal likely

JPMorgan says narrow Brexit trade deal likely

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Oct 02 2020, 17:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 17:38 ist
Credit: AFP/file photo.

JPMorgan said on Friday it continued to think that a Brexit trade deal was more likely than not, though the substance of any deal would be narrow and come with a cost for the United Kingdom.

"We continue to think ... that a deal looks more likely than not," JPMorgan analyst Malcolm Barr said in a note to clients. "The cost of regulatory autonomy for the UK in terms of lost or more difficult access to EU markets looks set to be a high one."

J P Morgan
Brexit
United Kingdom
European Union

