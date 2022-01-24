Assange wins permission to appeal extradition to US

Julian Assange wins permission to appeal extradition to US

The High Court in London approved a bid by the publisher's lawyers to take the case to the country's highest court

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Jan 24 2022, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 16:45 ist
Julian Assange. Credit: AFP file photo

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was on Monday given permission to appeal to the UK Supreme Court against a decision to extradite him to the United States.

The High Court in London approved a bid by the publisher's lawyers to take the case to the country's highest court on "points of law of general public importance".

Julian Assange
Extradition
WikiLeaks
World news

