Julian Assange wins permission to appeal extradition to US

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was on Monday given permission to appeal to the UK Supreme Court against a decision to extradite him to the United States.
The High Court in London approved a bid by the publisher's lawyers to take the case to the country's highest court on "points of law of general public importance".
