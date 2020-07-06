Trudeau won't attend Washington summit: Mexican prez

Justin Trudeau won't attend Washington summit, Mexican president says

Reuters
Reuters, Mexico City,
  • Jul 06 2020, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 18:46 ist
Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not attend talks in Washington this week to mark the start of a new North American trade deal, Mexico's president said, adding that the two leaders will instead talk by telephone later on Monday morning.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is due to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday.

Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference he will do a coronavirus test before leaving Mexico, and was prepared to do another one in the United States if he was required to do so.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Justin Trudeau
United States
Mexico
Canada
Donald Trump
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

What's Brewing

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

 