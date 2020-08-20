Kamala Harris formally accepts Democratic VP nomination

Joe Biden’s running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris formally accepted her vice-presidential nomination on Wednesday at the star-studded virtual Democratic National Convention. She was picked as Joe Biden’s running mate in his Presidential campaign over a week ago.

The former prosecutor from California made history by being the first Black woman and Asian-American nominated to be Vice President of the US.

Kamala Harris automatically became the Democratic candidate for Vice President as she was the only nominee.

Harris spoke about her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, saying that she raised her sister and her to be proud Black women. She thanked her family in India, “chithis”, sister, step-children, nieces and others.

“We are a nation that is grieving, the loss of lives, the loss of normalcy, the loss of certainty,” she said slamming Trump. “This is the effect of structural racism,” she added to her statement that the coronavirus affects minorities more than others.

“There is no vaccine for racism,” she said, “We got to do the work,” she said on racism. We must elect a President who will bring something different, better, who will bring all of us together, we must elect Joe Biden,” she said.

“Right now, we have a President who turns our tragedies into political weapons,” she said. “Joe will bring us together to end this pandemic and make sure we are prepared for the next one,” she added.

“Make no mistake, the road ahead is not easy, we may stumble, we may fall short,” she said asking voters to place their trust in Biden and her. “There is something happening all across our country, it’s not about Joe and me, it’s about you, it’s about us,” she said.

“I’m so inspired by the new generation, you, you are pushing us,” she said addressing the youth. “You are patriots,” she said. “We are all in this fight, you, me and Joe, together, what an awesome responsibility, what an awesome privilege, let’s fight with hope, commitment for an America we know is possible, an America we love,” she said.

Others who spoke at the DNC are former two-time President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a former opponent of Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren.

Hillary Clinton made a case against reelecting Donald Trump by saying that Biden and Harris could be the team that brings the country from the brink. She added that the Democrats need insurmountable numbers to beat Trump.

“Our system is rigged to give bailouts to billionaires and kick dirt in the face of those trying to make a living,” Elizabeth Warren, a former Biden and Harris contender said. Covid-19 was the biggest test for Trump and “he failed miserably,” she said.

Former President Barack Obama speaking at the virtual convention from Philadelphia said, “I did hope that for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump would take some interest in taking the job seriously,” adding that he has only used the office of the President to only help himself and his friends.

"Twelve years ago, when I began my search for Vice President, I didn’t know I would find a brother,” said Barack Obama, endorsing Joe Biden and making a case for him and Kamala Harris being voted into office.

“Joe and Kamala will be standing in the world, Joe knows and the world and the world knows him,” the former two-term President said. “More than anything, what I know about Joe, about Kamala, if they care about every American, democracy,” he added.

Kamala Harris was born in Oakland, California to immigrant parents. Her mother was from India and her father from Jamaica. She studied law, became the attorney-general of California and then a member of the US Senate.

After a few months as one of Biden’s main opponents in the Presidential race, Harris suspended her campaign in December 2019, citing lack of funds.