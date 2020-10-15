Kamala Harris suspends travel after staffer contracts Covid-19: Campaign

Harris suspends travel after staffer tests Covid-19 +ve

  Oct 15 2020
  updated: Oct 15 2020

US presidential candidate Joe Biden's running mate Kamala Harris suspended travel on Thursday after her communications director tested positive for Covid-19, the campaign said, adding that Harris had not come into "close contact" with the staffer.

A non-staff flight crew member also tested positive, campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement.

Harris did not need to quarantine, O'Malley Dillon added, but "out of an abundance of caution" would cancel travel and campaign virtually before hitting the road again on October 19.

