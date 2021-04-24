US VP to speak with Mexican prez on tree planting

Kamala Harris to speak with Mexican president on tree-planting proposal

Reuters
Reuters, Mexico City,
  • Apr 24 2021, 23:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 23:07 ist
US VP Kamala Harris. Credit: AFP Photo

US Vice President Kamala Harris will speak with Mexico's president on May 7 about his proposal to expand a tree-planting program to Central America as way to reduce poverty and migration, Mexico's foreign minister said on Saturday.

The virtual meeting will include Mexico's economy minister, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said in a tweet.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has suggested the US government offer temporary work visas and eventually citizenship to those who take part in the tree-planting program.

