Kanye West's Twitter account suspended for 'incitement to violence'

Twitter boss Elon Musk on Friday confirmed that the micro-blogging site has suspended the account of rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, for 'incitement to violence'.

The rapper on Thursday evening had tweeted a post featuring a swastika. He later deleted the tweet.

Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

Twitter late on Thursday also restricted one of Ye's tweets. His account was suspended within an hour after Musk responded to a Twitter user, who said "Elon Fix Kanye Please."

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ye had returned to the social media platform in late November after his account was suspended for an alleged anti-semitic tweet. Musk had then welcomed the rapper.

Twitter had restored the account of the rapper, before the completion of the social media platform's $44 billion takeover by Musk. However, he later clarified that he had no role in bringing Ye back on Twitter.

(With inputs from agencies)