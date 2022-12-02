Twitter suspends Kanye's account for inciting violence

Kanye West's Twitter account suspended for 'incitement to violence'

Ye had returned to the social media platform in late November after his account was suspended for an alleged anti-semitic tweet

DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 02 2022, 11:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 12:14 ist
Elon Musk and Kanye West. Credit: AFP and Reuters Photo

Twitter boss Elon Musk on Friday confirmed that the micro-blogging site has suspended the account of rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, for 'incitement to violence'.

The rapper on Thursday evening had tweeted a post featuring a swastika. He later deleted the tweet.

 

Also Read — 'I like Hitler, I love Nazis': Kanye West amid backlash over anti-Semitic comments



Twitter late on Thursday also restricted one of Ye's tweets. His account was suspended within an hour after Musk responded to a Twitter user, who said "Elon Fix Kanye Please."

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ye had returned to the social media platform in late November after his account was suspended for an alleged anti-semitic tweet. Musk had then welcomed the rapper. 

Twitter had restored the account of the rapper, before the completion of the social media platform's $44 billion takeover by Musk. However, he later clarified that he had no role in bringing Ye back on Twitter. 

(With inputs from agencies)

