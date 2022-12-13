Karachi battles gas crisis; residents face power cut

Karachi battles gas crisis; residents face unannounced load shedding, 2-hour gas supply in a day

The announcement comes after months of unannounced gas load shedding in the city which has left domestic consumers frustrated and angry

PTI
PTI, Karachi,
  • Dec 13 2022, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 20:55 ist
The start of the winter season has only added to the woes of city residents who have been forced to face prolonged power load shedding and breakdowns. Credit: iStock Photo

Pakistan’s economic hub Karachi is facing an acute gas crisis with the only semi-state-owned natural gas provider on Tuesday announcing a tough schedule for domestic consumers.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced that domestic consumers would get gas supply only for eight hours a day — morning, afternoon, and evening — during “meal timing”.

The announcement comes after months of unannounced gas load shedding in the city which has left domestic consumers frustrated and angry.

Also Read — Pakistan expects multibillion-dollar support from Saudi Arabia: Sources

“As per the prime minister’s directives, SSGC is ensuring gas supply to its customers during meal hours as per the given schedule,” the utility said in a tweet.

The utility company, however, made no mention of the remaining 16 hours of the day.

Pakistan's gas reserves are depleting fast as demand for fuel has surged with the growing population even as the supplies are shrinking due to no discovery of new gas reserves in the last 20 years. The country mostly meets its energy demands through imported and indigenous resources currently in a ratio of 44.56.

The start of the winter season has only added to the woes of city residents who have been forced to face prolonged power load shedding and breakdowns.

According to reports, nearly every locality in the city has been facing very low pressure or no supply of gas during peak hours for the past weeks, with the gas utility company also not responding properly.

In some areas, consumers have complained of hardly getting two hours of gas supply during the day. There have also been complaints about low gas pressure in many areas which means consumers are even unable to cook proper meals.

In many areas, people have started depending on LPG gas cylinders which in turn is burning a hole in their pockets.

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh admitted that the crisis had intensified in the Sindh province, saying it was surprising since Sindh produced the highest quantity of gas in the country.

Disputes with foreign gas suppliers and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have also contributed to the gas crisis in Pakistan. Political instability, inconsistent policies, security problems and weak contract enforcements have also prevented foreign firms from investing in Pakistan's oil and gas exploration sector.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
Karachi
Power cut
World news

What's Brewing

Old temples to be demolished in Ayodhya for 'Ram Path'

Old temples to be demolished in Ayodhya for 'Ram Path'

Oldest jeans found in sunken ship auctioned for Rs 94L

Oldest jeans found in sunken ship auctioned for Rs 94L

Brain chip raises hope, but perhaps too much

Brain chip raises hope, but perhaps too much

'10% of medicinal plants in India facing extinction'

'10% of medicinal plants in India facing extinction'

1,300-year-old gold necklace unearthed in England

1,300-year-old gold necklace unearthed in England

 