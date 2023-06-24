Kazakh leader speaks to Putin amid Wagner group's mutiny

Kazakh leader speaks to Putin as Wagner group revolts

Reuters
Reuters, Almaty,
  • Jun 24 2023, 17:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 17:07 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters Photo

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke to Russian leader Vladimir Putin by telephone on Saturday, Tokayev's office said and described the events in Russia as its internal affair while saying the rule of law was necessary to maintain order.

Read | Putin briefs Belarusian president on Wagner mutiny

Putin briefed Tokayev on the situation in Russia, the Kazakh president's office said, and thanked him for the understanding Kazakhstan has expressed.

