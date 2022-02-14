Key US-Canada bridge reopens as cops clear protesters

Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

Only a few protesters had remained after police on Saturday persuaded demonstrators to move the pickup trucks and cars they had used to block the crossing

AP
AP, Windsor, Canada,
  • Feb 14 2022, 11:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 11:43 ist
A view of the Ambassador bridge to Canada in Detroit, Michigan. Credit: AFP File Photo

The busiest US-Canada border crossing reopened late Sunday after protests against Covid-19 restrictions closed it for almost a week, the owner announced.

The bridge's owner, Detroit International Bridge Co., said in a statement that “the Ambassador Bridge is now fully open allowing the free flow of commerce between the Canada and US economies once again.”

Police in Windsor, Ontario, said earlier that more than two dozen people were peacefully arrested, seven vehicles were towed and five were seized near the bridge that links the city — and numerous Canadian automotive plants — with Detroit.

Only a few protesters had remained after police on Saturday persuaded demonstrators to move the pickup trucks and cars they had used to block a crossing that sees 25 per cent of all trade between the two countries.

US President Joe Biden's administration on Sunday acknowledged the seemingly peaceful resolution to the demonstration, which it said had “widespread damaging impacts” on the “lives and livelihoods of people” on both sides of the border.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Canada
United States
US news
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
World news

What's Brewing

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

Hot celeb-inspired date looks for Valentine’s Day

Hot celeb-inspired date looks for Valentine’s Day

India places its 'eye in the sky' satellite into orbit

India places its 'eye in the sky' satellite into orbit

8 Bollywood movies to watch on Valentine's Day 2022

8 Bollywood movies to watch on Valentine's Day 2022

Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction

Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction

 