'Iran's US policy not affected by who wins election'

Khamenei says Iran's US policy not affected by who wins election

Joe Biden, has pledged to rejoin Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six powers if Iran returns to compliance with it

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Nov 03 2020, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2020, 15:55 ist
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khameini. Credit: Reuters Photo

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday the US presidential election's result will not impact Tehran's policy towards Washington.

"Our policy towards the United States is clearly set and does not change with the movement of individuals. It does not matter to us who comes and goes," Khamenei said in a speech carried live on state TV.

Khamenei was speaking on the anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the US embassy in Tehran, which coincided with the birthday of Islam's Prophet Mohammad.

"The students' attack on this den of spies was quite appropriate and wise," Khamenei said, referring to radical Islamist students who stormed the embassy, taking hostage 52 staff for an eventual 444 days. There have been no US-Iranian diplomatic relations since.

Iran this year cancelled rallies and other events marking the embassy seizure because of concerns over the spread of the coronavirus which has killed about 36,000 people in the country, the worst hit in the Middle East.

In 2018 President Donald Trump abandoned the deal, under which Iran international financial sanctions on Iran were lifted in return for curbs to its nuclear programme. Iran followed Washington's rejection by reducing its compliance.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told US network CBS on Monday that he wants the United States to rejoin the accord, but that "re-engagement does not mean renegotiation" because "if we wanted to do that, we would have done it with President (Donald) Trump four years ago."

Zarif told CBS that "the statements by the Biden camp have been more promising, but we will have to wait and see".

Trump has said he wants to strike a broader accord that would also address Iran's missile programme and regional activities. Iran has ruled out any negotiations unless Washington first returns to the agreement.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Iran
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
United States
US Presidential Elections 2020

What's Brewing

Not forever: World's biggest pink diamond mine closes

Not forever: World's biggest pink diamond mine closes

Trump needs a polling error bigger than 2016 to win

Trump needs a polling error bigger than 2016 to win

Fears of violence, vote rigging beset US election eve

Fears of violence, vote rigging beset US election eve

DH Toon | 'Love jihad': 'Charge Cupid under Arms Act'

DH Toon | 'Love jihad': 'Charge Cupid under Arms Act'

It’s time we called 2020 a gap year

It’s time we called 2020 a gap year

 