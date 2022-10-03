Charles III in first engagement since queen's death

King Charles III in first engagement since queen's death

Large crowds turned out on the streets of Dunfermline in Fife, north of Edinburgh, hoping to get a glimpse of the new monarch

AP
AP, London,
  • Oct 03 2022, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2022, 20:26 ist
King Charles III. Credit: AFP Photo

King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, visited Scotland Monday in their first joint public engagement since the royal mourning period to remember Queen Elizabeth II ended.

Large crowds turned out on the streets of Dunfermline in Fife, north of Edinburgh, hoping to get a glimpse of the new monarch.

Charles, who wore a kilt for the visit, spent some time shaking hands with well-wishers after he greeted Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and other leaders.

Also Read | King Charles III to skip COP27 after Liz Truss 'objected': Report

The royal couple were visiting to formally give city status to Dunfermline, the birthplace of another King Charles: Charles I, who reigned in the 17th century before his execution, was the last British monarch born in Scotland.

Dunfermline was among towns that won city status as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne.

Later Monday, Charles and Camilla will host a reception for around 300 guests at Edinburgh to celebrate the British South Asian community.

The royals will meet British Indians, Pakistanis, and many others and pay tribute to the contributions they made to the UK.

Charles became sovereign immediately upon the death of his mother Elizabeth in Balmoral Castle, Scotland, on Sept. 8.

Britain held 10 days of national mourning, while the royal family extended the mourning period for a week after the queen's funeral on Sept. 19.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

King Charles III
Queen Elizabeth II
England
World news

What's Brewing

IAF's prowess gets boost with 'Prachand' LCHs

IAF's prowess gets boost with 'Prachand' LCHs

Durga Puja: Ashtami begins with Pushpanjali

Durga Puja: Ashtami begins with Pushpanjali

FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin

FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin

UAE's latest bet on tech: A ministry in the metaverse

UAE's latest bet on tech: A ministry in the metaverse

The genesis of the cheetah relocation

The genesis of the cheetah relocation

 