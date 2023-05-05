King Charles III to confer 4,000 'thank you' Coronation Medals

As a thank you gift from King Charles III, around 400,000 Coronation Medals will be handed out to the UK armed forces personnel and emergency frontline workers taking part in the historic ceremony on Saturday.

The UK government unveiled the design of the medal, which will be handed out to everyone actively contributing and supporting the Coronation, including choristers, police officers, military personnel and St John Ambulance personnel, as well as those directly involved in the delivery of the mega event.

The design features a double portrait of King Charles and Queen Camilla on the front and a version of their Royal Cypher, a laurel wreath and the date of the Coronation on the reverse. The ribbon is made up of red, blue and white vertical stripes – the colours of the UK’s Union Flag and are made of nickel silver and plated in nickel.

“This medal is a symbol of the critical role our emergency services will play in this potentially once in a lifetime opportunity to honour our new King,” said UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

“However, it rightly also goes further and recognises not just those who are helping at the Coronation, but the heroes across our emergency services, such as the police, fire and rescue services, that go to work every day to protect and support us all,” the Indian-origin minister said.

The medals will also be given to serving frontline members of the police, fire, emergency services, prison services and armed forces that have completed five full calendar years of service.

“The Coronation would not be possible without the dedication and selfless service shown by our armed forces and other public servants. This medal is a fitting recognition of their efforts, and a thank you from the nation. It will be worn with pride for years to come,” said UK Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden.

The double portrait of the King and Queen Consort on the front of the newly unveiled Coronation Medal was designed by Martin Jennings who also designed the official effigy of the King for the new coins issued by the UK's Royal Mint. The Coronation Medal is made by Worcestershire Medal Service Ltd in Birmingham.

“The Coronation Medal will act as a reminder of the important part each person has played in this moment of history. From our Armed Forces who protect our country to the emergency services who care for us at home, alongside those volunteers who are giving up their time to make this event so special, I am delighted that we can mark their contribution to this special day, and for each and every day that they go above and beyond serving their country,” said UK Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer.

“Our Armed Forces and the monarch have a unique bond. Our histories and customs mirror the reigns of Kings and Queens. Our deployments are in their names and our allegiance is sworn by each and every one of us. The Coronation Medal will celebrate that bond and allow huge numbers of service personnel to reaffirm that linkage as King Charles is crowned our new monarch,” added UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

The tradition of Coronation Medals dates to the reign of King James I when the first medal was awarded in 1603, featuring a bust of James I wearing the costume of a Roman Emperor. Its reverse included a crowned lion rampant holding a beacon and a wheat sheaf.

The estimated 400,000 Coronation Medal recipients for this weekend will include: individuals who have actively contributed to the official Coronation events in Westminster Abbey and processions, and other officially recognised ceremonial Coronation events; serving members of the Armed Forces who have completed five full calendar years of service on May 6 or participate in Armed Forces Coronation events during the course of 2023.

Frontline emergency personnel who have been in paid service, retained or in a voluntary capacity, dealing with emergencies as part of their conditions of service, and completed five full calendar years of service on May 6; prison services personnel who are publicly employed and who have completed five full calendar years of service on May 6; and living individual recipients of the George Cross or of the Victoria Cross.