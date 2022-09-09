Charles to be formally proclaimed monarch on Saturday

King Charles to be officially proclaimed new monarch on September 10

The Council meeting proclaims the new sovereign and sees the King sign an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Sep 09 2022, 17:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2022, 20:15 ist

King Charles will be officially proclaimed Britain's new monarch at a meeting of the Accession Council at St James's Palace on Saturday, Buckingham Palace said.

The 09:00 GMT Council meeting, which has two parts, proclaims the new sovereign and sees the King sign an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland.

Read | Elizabeth, the queen who moved with a changing world

Following the meeting, there will be the Principal Proclamation at 10:00 GMT from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St James's Palace, with other announcements of the new monarch made across the United Kingdom and in the City of London.

Queen Elizabeth II
World news
United Kingdom
Prince Charles

