'Know anything' about arrested aide Steve Bannon's fundraising campaign: Donald Trump

President Donald Trump on Thursday denied any knowledge of an allegedly fraudulent fundraising campaign run by his arrested former aide Steve Bannon.

"Don't know anything about the project at all," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office at the White House.

He said he felt "very badly" and that it is a "very sad thing."

Bannon, a key player in Trump's 2016 election victory and a godfather of the Trump administration's nationalist ideology, is accused of defrauding people who donated to a $25 million fund supposedly for building a wall on the US-Mexican border.

Trump said he is out of touch with Bannon and "haven't been dealing with him for a very long period of time, haven't been dealing with him at all."