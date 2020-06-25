Kosovo drops WH talks with Serbia after leader indicted

Kosovo scraps White House talks with Serbia after leader indicted

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 25 2020, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 15:39 ist
White House. Credit: Pixabay

Kosovo's prime minister said on Thursday his government would not attend US-mediated talks with Serbia planned for the weekend at the White House after Kosovo's president was formally accused of war crimes.

A special prosecutor's office dealing with Kosovo's 1998-99 uprising against Serbian rule said on Wednesday it had indicted Kosovo President Hashim Thaci at a Hague court for alleged crimes including nearly 100 murders.

Thaci and Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti had been due to meet with a Serbian delegation for the first round of U.S.-brokered negotiations aimed at normalising relations.

"Because of the new developments ... I have to return to Pristina to deal with the situation," Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti wrote on his Facebook page.

Hoti, who was in Brussels to meet European Union (EU) officials, said he had informed U.S. mediator Richard Grenell.

There was no immediate reaction from Belgrade on whether their delegation would also cancel.

Serbia does not recognise its former breakaway province, which became independent in 2008. They have been holding talks since 2011, with little progress.

Thaci, a former senior commander in the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), has not responded to Wednesday's indictment in public but has previously denied involvement in any war crimes.

The Hague-based Specialist Chamber was set up in 2015 to handle cases of alleged crimes by the KLA during the war that led to Kosovo’s independence.

Though a Kosovo court, it is financed by the EU and sits in the Netherlands partly to help ensure protection of witnesses.

There was no immediate reaction from the US government to Kosovo's pullout from the talks.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

White House
Serbia
Kosovo

What's Brewing

Who hasn't heard of Covid-19 yet? More than you think

Who hasn't heard of Covid-19 yet? More than you think

June 25, 1983: When Kapil's Devils conquered the world

June 25, 1983: When Kapil's Devils conquered the world

Divided Koreas mark 70 years since war began

Divided Koreas mark 70 years since war began

The Lead: A doctor's day in Covid-care centre

The Lead: A doctor's day in Covid-care centre

Coronil lacks scientific basis as a cure for Covid-19

Coronil lacks scientific basis as a cure for Covid-19

'Siberian heat wave is a warning cry from the Arctic'

'Siberian heat wave is a warning cry from the Arctic'

Plastic waste pile-up across B'luru sparks dengue fears

Plastic waste pile-up across B'luru sparks dengue fears

Is it safe to reopen schools?

Is it safe to reopen schools?

 