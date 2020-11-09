Kosovo's Hashim Thaci pleads not guilty to war crimes

Former Kosovo president Hashim Thaci pleaded not guilty to war crimes and crimes against humanity during the 1990s conflict with Serbia as he appeared at a court in The Hague on Monday.
"The indictment is completely without basis, and I plead not guilty to all the charges in the indictment," Thaci told the court after the judge at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers asked him how he wished to plead.
