Kosovo's Hashim Thaci pleads not guilty to war crimes

AFP
AFP, The Hague,
  • Nov 09 2020, 20:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 20:52 ist
Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci appears before the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague. Credit: Reuters.

Former Kosovo president Hashim Thaci pleaded not guilty to war crimes and crimes against humanity during the 1990s conflict with Serbia as he appeared at a court in The Hague on Monday.

"The indictment is completely without basis, and I plead not guilty to all the charges in the indictment," Thaci told the court after the judge at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers asked him how he wished to plead.

