Kremlin accuses British warship of unacceptable 'provocation'

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jun 24 2021, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 17:01 ist
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Kremlin on Thursday accused a British warship of staging an unacceptable "provocation" against Russia after an incident in the Black Sea and said Moscow would respond harshly to any similar actions in the future.

The Kremlin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Russia was worried by the British warship's actions off the coast of Russian-annexed Crimea and that it hoped such "provocations" would not happen systematically.

